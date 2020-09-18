8 of 10 Premier League matches this weekend streamed in US

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC has moved eight of this weekend’s 10 Premier League matches to its online streaming service Peacock behind a pay wall. The network did so because it wanted to broadcast the U.S. Open golf tournament and Tour de France on its television networks. NBC took over Premier League U.S. broadcasts from Fox starting with the 2013-14 season and on a typical weekends in recent seasons had two Saturday matches on NBCSN followed by a late game on NBC, and several Sunday matches on NBCSN. But only Manchester United-Crystal Palace and Leicester-Burnley will be on U.S. TV this weekend.