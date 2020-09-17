 Skip to Content

Winnebago County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate slightly drops

New
2:50 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories
Winnebago County Coronavirus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County has officially surpassed more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, health officials reported 74 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 5,008. The death toll remains at 152 as no new deaths were reported.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate has slightly dropped down to 7.2%. The rate was at 7.5% as of Wednesday.

If the county's 7-day rolling positivity rate reaches 8%, it would be considered at warning level for that metric by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The county's recovery rate is now up to 96.3%.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content