WHO Europe chief urges nations to keep up COVID quarantines

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s European director has warned countries against reducing the quarantine period for people potentially exposed to the coronavirus. Dr. Hans Kluge also acknowledged on Thursday that COVID-19 “fatigue” is setting in along with growing public resistance to the measures needed to control the pandemic. Kluge insisted that countries should only reduce the standard two-week quarantine period if it was scientifically justified. Kluge said that “even a slight reduction in the length of the quarantine” could have a significant effect amid “alarming rates of transmission” in Europe. Kluge wore a mask during the media briefing where he spoke as “a clear signal that we are going into a worsening situation.”