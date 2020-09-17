 Skip to Content

White Sox clinch 1st playoff berth in 12 years

5:39 pm Top Sports Stories

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 as Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning.

Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth. Jose Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

