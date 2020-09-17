White Sox clinch 1st playoff berth in 12 years

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 as Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning.

Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth. Jose Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.