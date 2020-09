ROCKFORD (WREX) — A unique home in Rockford is hitting the market soon.

The home is located at 2004 Glenview Road. What makes it so unique? Realtors say it is one of only tow homes in Rockford built by architect Jerome Cerny. Cerny was from Lake Forest and designed luxury homes in the late 1920s and through the 1960s. He designed homes for the Marshal Field family and the Swiss Armour family.

The home goes on the market on Sept. 25.