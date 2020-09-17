UN report ‘extremely concerned’ about Burundi’s new leader

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A report by the United Nations commission of inquiry on Burundi sees little optimism in the government of new President Evariste Ndayishimiye. It’s “extremely concerned” that he has appointed senior officials who face international sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the country’s 2015 political turmoil. The report says targeted killings, intimidation and sexual assaults were committed against opposition supporters ahead of the disputed May election in the East African nation. It says some abuses may constitute crimes against humanity. It blames the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling party, police and agents of the National Intelligence Service.