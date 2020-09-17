U.S. envoy leading second recent high-level visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach is due to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday afternoon in the highest-level visit by a State Department official to the island in decades. Krach is expected to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and hold talks on a trade dialogue. The visit is the second high-level U.S. visit in two months, following U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar’s visit last month. It has drawn a stern warning from China, which considers Taiwan its own and therefore decries any type of formal exchange between other countries and the island. Ahead of Krach’s arrival, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, had lunch Wednesday with Taiwan’s top official in New York, a meeting she called “historic.”