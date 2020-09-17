Two confirmed COVID-19 cases reported at Jefferson High School

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools 205 announces a 5th school has reported positive COVID-19 cases.



In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, Jefferson High School says two people have tested positive for the virus at the school.



Both people are currently at home and won't return to school until they're cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department.



The school did not say if the positive cases came from students or staff.

The school says they've notified all students, staff or families who have come in close contact with or exposed to this person.

Close contacts to a confirmed case of COVID-19 are required to remain in quarantine at home for 14 calendar days starting from the last day of contact with the confirmed case.

The school says no additional information is available, but say they're reminding students and staff to remain at least six feet apart when they can, wear a face covering or mask, wash your hands and stay home if you're not feeling well.

This is the 5th RPS 205 school to report at least one positive COVID-19 case.



A positive case from Cherry Valley Elementary School was reported earlier on Thursday. Guilford High School reported a case on Monday and Carson and Rolling Green elementary schools reported a positive case on Tuesday.

Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator at the Winnebago County Health Department, has said school's will remain open if students or staff test positive for the virus as long as the transmission does not occur in the school.