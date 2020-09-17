Twins hit 3 homers, slow down White Sox with 5-1 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano each hit a two-run homer, and the Minnesota Twins denied the Chicago White Sox a chance to clinch their first playoff berth in 12 years with a 5-1 victory Wednesday night. Eddie Rosario also went deep and Minnesota pitchers retired their final 18 batters against the AL Central leaders. Chicago, which had won six straight and nine of 10, had an opportunity to secure its first postseason spot since 2008 with a win and a Mariners loss. Seattle played later against the San Francisco Giants. After dropping the first two in the four-game series, the second-place Twins moved within two games of Chicago in the division standings.