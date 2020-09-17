Scholars offering free online Chicano Studies classes

PHOENIX (AP) — A group of Chicano Studies professors has launched a program to offer free Chicano Studies classes amid the pandemic. MeXicanos 2070 this week began holding virtual courses through their program called Colegio Chicano del Pueblo and so far have enrolled more than 75 students. Prescott College’s Ernesto Todd Mireles says the classes will run eight weeks and cover issues around Chicano politics and Chicano history. He says the classes are rolling and students will have an option later to earn college credit for the courses. The curriculum’s goal is to build a 32-credit program equivalent to a minor in an academic field.