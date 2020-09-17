Rockford husband and father defying all odds after ruptured brain aneurysm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On September 2nd, Kyle Montgomery was driving on Illinois 173 with his wife and three children when he felt a pain in his left side.

Montgomery was rushed to the hospital where doctor's discovered an aneurysm in his brain that had ruptured.

"Doctors said it was fatal and they couldn't do anything for him," said Anthony Maynard, pastor.

At that instant, the church the Montgomery's are a part of came together.

"We stood outside and asked god for a miracle for Kyle," said Wendell Maynard, pastor.

Every day clergy members of Firstborn Church have met outside of Mercy hospital, and prayed.

Then on Saturday, September 5th, their prayers were answered.

"His dad was holding his hand and he goes, 'I think I just felt him squeeze my hand," said Maynard.

Doctor's realized Montgomery had taken a turn, for the better. For friends and family, it was a miracle.

Monday was a big day for Montgomery as he was taken off the ventilators.

Now family and friends pray for just one more thing, "Wake up Kyle, we are waiting on you," said Maynard.

Hoping Kyle's survival is just the beginning of a miracle.