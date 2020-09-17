Rockford hosts final listening session aimed at improving race relations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As summer comes to an end, so to do the listening sessions made up of Rockford leaders, police and the community.

Thursday's session revolved around dialogue between police and residents, and officers' responsibility to report and stop misconduct by other officers.

RPD also talked about its community relations programs and how it processes complaints against officers.

Racial tensions in Rockford reached a boiling point in Rockford after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after a white officer had his knee on his neck for several minutes.

On May 30, crowds of people flooded the streets of Rockford in protest of Floyd's death, as well as police brutality. Many people in the protests alleged Rockford Police were guilty of abusing their power and brutalizing residents. Multiple people were arrested that night.

A handful of protesters with the May 30th Alliance attended the listening session Thursday. The group has demanded reform in the department, and that certain officers involved in arrests and detaining protesters on the 30th be fired. They continued to make those demands at the listening session.

While this was the last listening session on the schedule, Alderman Ann Thompson Kelly said she plans on scheduling more.