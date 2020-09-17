RACVB defends regional approach amid Loves Park fallout, tourist attractions react

LOVES PARK (WREX) — For the first time, the head of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau weighs in amid the failed partnership with Loves Park.

When Loves Park decided to sever ties from the RACVB, it caught the group's president and CEO off guard.

"Seven of the top fifteen visited attractions by visitor volume are in Loves Park for our county, Carlson Ice Arena, Rockford Rivets, [Mercyhealth] Sportscore Two, the [Rockford] Speedway, [and] Rock Cut State Park," RACVB's President and CEO John Groh explained.

For the last decade, Loves Park paid nearly $1.5 million to the RACVB to increase tourism, but city leaders say they weren't getting enough for what they were paying. Now, they'll keep the money and promote the city in-house.

So, where does that leave tourist attractions in Loves Park?

"I don't believe it'll affect our attendance," Brad Brown, the superintendent at Rock Cut State Park, said.

Brown said attendance has gone up every year, and while he thanked the RACVB for what they've done, he was not concerned.

David Deery, the General Manager of the Rockford Speedway, said it's hard for him to quantify the RACVB's exact impact on his business.

"We do get leads from shows and travelling events that go through the RACVB, I would hope they would continue that," Deery said.

We also reached out to the Rockford Rivets and Park Lanes, who declined to comment, as well as the Holiday Inn and the Rockford Park District, who did not return our request for interviews. Deery added that he understands why Loves Park would pull out.

"They don't feel that their contribution was being used on our particular attraction," Deery explained.

And that's the problem Loves Park leaders have because the RACVB takes a regional approach, which was a strategy Groh defended.

"When visitors come here, they don't see city lines," Groh said. "We rise and fall together."

It's a method that Groh said brought 37 tourism events and 80,000 visitors to Loves Park in the past year, which generated almost $24 million for the region. Additionally, Groh said the RACVB estimated it invested at least $350,000 annually toward Loves Park-specific tourism marketing efforts.

However, Groh admitted those results could've been better communicated to city leaders and businesses, which is something he said the RACVB will look to do going forward.