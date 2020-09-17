Phoenix courthouse shooting suspect agrees to remain jailed

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of opening fire earlier this week on a security officer outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix has agreed to remain jailed on assault and weapons charges. James Lee Carr made his first court appearance Thursday since his arrest. Carr didn’t seek to be released, though he still has the option of doing so later in the case. His attorney, Dan Cooper, said Carr is having problems with hallucinations and should be examined by a psychiatrist. Authorities say Carr struck the officer with one gunshot, but the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest. Carr hasn’t yet entered a plea to the charges.