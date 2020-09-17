Parties dispute how far feds will let Madigan probe go

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. attorney investigating a state government bribery scandal that implicates involvement by the longtime House speaker on Thursday OK’d a separate probe by a House committee. U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the committee would not interfere with his ongoing investigation as long as it didn’t tie testimoney to federal prosecutors’ activities. The Democratic chairman of the investigating panel says that means limiting testimony to what’s part of public documents in which ComEd admits to trading jobs for favorable legislation from Madigan, who is identified only as House speaker. GOP committee members say Lausch gave the committee much broader sway.