Papa John’s announces plan for new headquarters in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Pizza purveyor Papa John’s has announced plans to move its global headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky to a yet-to-be-determined location in metro Atlanta. The move will bring 200 jobs to the Atlanta area. The pizza delivery company said in a news release Thursday that the new headquarters and associated organizational changes are expected to be complete by next summer. The move comes as the company charts a new strategic course after fallout with its founder, John Schnatter, and as its stock price rises amid growing demand brought on by changes in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.