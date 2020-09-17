Outgoing US ambassador to China to help Republican campaigns

BEIJING (AP) — Outgoing U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad says he will help out Republicans campaigning in his native Iowa after returning home next month. Branstad also told Hong Kong’s Phoenix Television that he considered the phase one trade deal between China and the U.S. as the biggest achievement of his three years in China. The deal reached in January amid the ongoing tariff war between the sides represented a truce but did not address the more fundamental complaints of the American side. Branstad, 73, said he would be campaigning for President Donald Trump, Senator Joni Ernst and others purely as a volunteer.