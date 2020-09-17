More than 50 Chicago-area restaurants closed due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 50 restaurants in the Chicago area have permanently closed their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Chicago Tribune reported the figure as part of a snapshot of the city’s restaurant scene six months into a pandemic which has forced closures and caused job loss. Chicago officials have been drumming up ways to offer outdoor dining options during the winter, receiving more than 600 submissions for a competition soliciting creative outdoor dining designs. Illinois health officials on Thursday reported more than 2,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.