Mexico catches American smuggling in 13,000 rounds of ammo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it has caught a U.S. citizen trying to smuggling 13,000 rounds of ammunition at a border crossing in Nogales, across the border from Nogales Arizona. Mexico’s National Guard said Thursday that officers were checking incoming vehicles at the Nogales crossing when a car with Arizona license plates crashed into another vehicle when it tried to avoid the checkpoint. Officials found the ammo in boxes in the trunk of the car. No further details were provided about the driver, who was taken into custody. The guard said the ammunition was “high caliber,” which usually means assault rifles.