Man shelters from wildfire flames in Oregon river

LYONS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man says he used a green plastic chair as a shield from a huge, deadly wildfire as he sheltered from the flames on a rock in the middle of a river. Don Myron had been caught in the Beachie Creek Fire in Little North Canyon, one of the areas most impacted by massive blazes that burned across the state. Four of the eight confirmed wildfire deaths in Oregon are from the area east of the state capital of Salem. Myron said he was trapped in the canyon by downed trees and flames roaring on 70 mph winds.