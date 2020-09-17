Islamic State claims Niger killings of French aid workers

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing six French aid workers and their local guide and driver in a wildlife park in Niger last month. The Islamic State group says in its al-Naba newsletter that a security detachment carried out a “blitz attack with firearms” in the Koure area southwest of Niger’s capital, Niamey. It also published a photo of two of the hostages still alive. The attack shocked many who thought the region near the capital was not as dangerous as other parts of the West African nation, where fighters linked to Boko Haram and al-Qaida also are active.