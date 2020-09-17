Illinois unemployment rate drops again, more jobs added in August

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Unemployment in Illinois fell again in August as the state added more jobs, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

“While it’s encouraging to see a continued month over month decline in Illinois’ unemployment rate, there remains much to do to bring more Illinoisans safely back to work and to rebuild our economy,” said Erin Guthrie, Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the new unemployment rate on Thursday based on data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state's unemployment rate fell to 11 percent which is down from July's 11.5 percent unemployment rate. Illinois also added 66,000 jobs.

Illinois had a higher unemployment rate than the national average which sat at 8.4 percent in August. The national unemployment was also down from July.

While the unemployment number dropped and more businesses added more jobs, the new data is still down from a year ago.