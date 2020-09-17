House condemns racism against Asian Americans amid pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to condemn racism against Asian Americans tied to the coronavirus outbreak. A Democratic resolution to condemn racism against Asian Americans in response to the coronavirus outbreak was approved on a mostly party-line vote Thursday. Republicans called the legislation an election-year effort to criticize President Donald Trump and “woke culture on steroids.” The resolution calls on all public officials to condemn anti-Asian sentiment and to investigate hate crimes after a rise in aggression and violence from those blaming people of Asian descent for the pandemic. Anti-discrimination groups have reported hundreds of acts against Asian Americans during the pandemic.