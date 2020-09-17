Greek police begin moving asylum-seekers into new camp

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — A Greek police operation is underway on the island of Lesbos to move thousands of migrants and refugees left homeless after a fire destroyed their overcrowded camp into a new facility on the island. Police said Thursday morning’s operation included 70 female police officers, who were approaching asylum-seekers with the aim of persuading them to move to the new camp in the island’s Kara Tepe area. The notoriously squalid Moria camp burned down last week in fires that Greek authorities said were deliberately set by a small group of the camp’s inhabitants angered by lockdown restrictions imposed after a coronavirus outbreak.