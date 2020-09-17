Cummings wrote of ‘pure pain’ from Trump tweets on Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings wrote he felt “pure pain” from President Donald Trump’s tweets about Baltimore in a memoir that’s being published posthumously. Cummings describes trying to dismiss Trump as “just a blowhard and schoolyard tough guy” who uses his thumbs on Twitter “like fists.” Trump tweeted last year that Baltimore was a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” Cummings wrote that “the harsh cold onslaught, is just pure pain.” As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led investigations of the president’s government dealings. Cummings died last October at age 68.