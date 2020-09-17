County Clerks: Disregard letter sent by state about mail-in voting

OGLE & WINNEBAGO COUNTIES (WREX) -- Voters who didn't apply for a mail-in ballot may have receieved a letter from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

"Correspondence was previously sent to you by your local election authority with information on how to apply for a vote by mail ballot," The letter reads. "Your local election authority had indicated that you have not applied for a ballot; however you still have time to submit an application for a vote by mail ballot."

The letter goes on to ask voters to complete an application with their election authority.

Both the Ogle and Winnebago County Clerks say voters can ignore the letter sent by the state.

"You can disregard this notice and you have the option to Vote Early or Vote on Election Day," read a post on the Ogle County Clerk and Recorder Facebook Page. "You do not need to Vote by Mail, but you will receive another notice in October."

"I suggest you disregard the letter," said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow in a Facebook post. "I suggest you recycle it."

Ogle County says it received many calls about the letter, Winnebago County says it received hundreds.

The letter seems to be a double reminder for voters that they can apply for a mail-in ballot. County clerks and election authorities across the state have already sent applications for voters to fill out to receive a mail-in ballot.

"If you have received a confirmation for applying for a Vote By Mail ballot, please do not apply again," Gummow posted on her Facebook page.

Winnebago County voters outside of Rockford can check the status of their ballots and requests here. Ogle county voters can call 815-732-1110 with any questions about theirs. Rockford voters can get more info here.

Mail-in voting has been a hot topic of conversation and debate after proposed cuts to the United States Postal Service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in voting could surge to record numbers this election season.