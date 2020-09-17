Charges dropped against couple after 3 children die in fire

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana couple will no longer face neglect charges in the deaths of their three young children during a fire in an apartment which had no gas, electricity or water service. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Thursday that prosecutors dropped the charges against Andre and Michele Young. Jayden, Dasani and Alexia Young were killed in the January 2014 blaze in Hammond. Two other children were rescued by Andre Young who was injured. Authorities determined the fire started from a propane heater. A coroner ruled the deaths accidental. The state’s fire marshal’s office later determined the fire also was accidental. The couple was charged in 2016.