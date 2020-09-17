Bradley University fines students for COVID-19 violations

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK) - In a quiet update on their website, Bradley University President Stephen Standifird announces the campus has over 250 positive COVID-19 cases reported from August 24th through September 15th.

As warned, the university is enforcing rules. Standifird writes that in the past week, they have issued 10 written warnings and 11 fines of $250 to students.

He also states there are three pending situations where students may be banned from campus and one pending where a student may be suspended for the academic year.

The university is warning disciplinary action against students if they do not follow the campus-wide quarantine, don't socially distance and don't wear masks.

Students are in mandatory quarantine with online classes through September 23.