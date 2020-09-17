A rare ‘medicane’ strikes Greece

(WREX) — While the Atlantic Ocean grabs headlines with a record-setting and active hurricane season, the Mediterranean sea spawns a dangerous storm of its own. A powerful hurricane-like storm known as a 'medicane' hits western Greece Friday with the heavy rainfall and strong winds. This rare storm may even act like a hurricane and bring hurricane-force winds if it strengthens further.

What is it?:

A 'medicane' (a combination of Mediterranean plus hurricane) is a storm system with characteristics of a tropical storm or hurricane. Much like those tropical weather systems, a medicane forms over the water and made of towering thunderstorms around a central area of low pressure.

The result is a storm that produces flooding rainfall and damaging winds. Unlike hurricanes and tropical storms, medicanes form over the relatively cooler waters of the Mediterranean sea. They move from west to east (versus the usual east to west of hurricanes).

The Mediterranean sees one or two of these powerful storms form each year. 2018 had one striking Greece, while 2019 saw one hit Egypt. In both cases, a month's worth of rain fell within the path of the storm.

Medicane Ianos:

The storm hitting Greece is named Ianos, and is moving slowly along. This could cause the storm to strengthen further, as it stays over the warm waters for a long time. Much like we would see in the Gulf of Mexico with hurricanes, the longer the storm stays out over sea, the more it can strengthen. As a result, winds may reach 75 mph or greater, which is hurricane strength.

On satellite, the storm definitely resembles a tropical storm or hurricane. The medicane as the recognizable "donut" structure, with storms wrapping around a central "eye".

The slow-moving nature of the storm could keep those hurricane-force winds over the coast for a long while, which increases the chances of damage. Same goes for the rainfall. Much like Hurricane Harvey when it hit Houston in 2017, a storm that barely moves means heavy rainfall only hitting one spot and causing devastating flooding.