Wainwright pitches Cards past Brewers 4-2 to open twinbill

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adam Wainwright shook off an early home run and pitched a four-hitter, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He was to miss the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers’ 18-3 romp Tuesday night. Wainwright struck out nine in the seven-inning complete game as the Cardinals reached .500 in their bid for a spot in the expanded playoff field. Keston Huira homered for the Brewers in the first inning, but they got little after that.