US envoy to UN has `historic’ meeting with Taiwan official

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft has had lunch with Taiwan’s top official in New York, a meeting she calls “historic” and a further step in the Trump administration’s campaign to strengthen relations with the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory. Craft said her lunch Wednesday with James K.J. Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York at an outdoor restaurant was the first meeting between a top Taiwan official and a United States ambassador to the United Nations. The meeting is certain to anger China.