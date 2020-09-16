Three people killed in Orangeville house fire

LIVE LOOK: Three people are dead after a house fire in Orangeville. 13 WREX is on scene at the 300 block of S. Main Street with details. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

UPDATE: ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — Three people are dead after a house goes up in flames in Orangeville.



The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office say the call came in around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 300 block of S. Main St.



When officials arrived, they say the house was fully engulfed in flames.



Authorities say two people were found dead in the home. A third person was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.



Details on the victim are not known at this time, but the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office say it was a family. No other injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the home is considered a total loss.



We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

