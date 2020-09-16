Tennessee defends abortion reversal law in legal challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee law requiring doctors to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be reversed is critical for women who may change their minds halfway through the procedure, the state’s top legal chief said. Last month, abortion rights groups filed a lawsuit arguing the newly enacted statute violated several constitutional rights because it not only illegally singled out abortion patients and physicians who provide the procedure, but also forced doctors to relay a “controversial government-mandated message.” However, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s office has since responded by citing several women who say they wanted more information about their options when they underwent the procedure.