Salvation Army’s red kettles out in Rockford to “rescue Christmas”

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We typically don't see the Salvation Army's holiday red kettles out until, well, the holidays. But there's nothing typical about 2020, and the red kettles are out in Rockford before Halloween.

The Army launched its fundraiser earlier this year because of COVID-19. It says the pandemic has impacted so many people, that requests for services are at an all time high. That means more money is needed to help families.

The Salvation Army says it hopes to shine a light on the need to rescue Christmas. It has kettles on South Rockford and North Kilburn avenues.

You can drop donations off at the kettles until 11 p.m. It did not say how long this early campaign will last.