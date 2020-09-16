Belarus leader Lukashenko disparages protests as US plan

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader is seeking to disparage protesters demanding his resignation for a sixth straight week after a disputed election by accusing the United States of fomenting the unrest. In Wednesday’s speech to top officials, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ranted against the alleged U.S.-led plan to destabilize the country and claimed that American allies in Europe have participated in the effort. Protesters in Belarus have flooded the streets of the Belarusian capital and other cities, denouncing Lukashenko’s landslide reelection in the Aug. 9 vote as rigged. The massive demonstrations were driven by frustration with the Belarusian strongman’s 26-year iron-fist rule, his cavalier response to the coronavirus and the worsening economy.