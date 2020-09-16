Illinois college cancels classes after 1 wounded in shooting

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Classes at Western Illinois University in Macomb have been canceled and all the buildings on campus have been locked as police search for a student who fled after allegedly shooting his roommate. School officials say the shooting happened Tuesday night in the dormitory room where the suspect and victim lived. They have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Kavion Poplous. They say an arrest warrant has been issued for Poplous. Officials have not released the name of the student who was shot. They say he is out of surgery, but they do not know his condition.