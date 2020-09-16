Robinson expects to stay with Bears for rest of season

Star receiver Allen Robinson said he expects to remain with the Chicago Bears the rest of the season, though he wouldn’t say if he requested a trade. Robinson is in the final season of his three-year, $42 million contract and is seeking an extension. He deleted references to the Bears from his social media accounts on Tuesday, and the Chicago Tribune reported he asked to be traded if they can’t agree to a new deal. He said Wednesday he is “not gonna get into that detail.” Robinson talked with general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. And Nagy described his conversation with his receiver as productive.