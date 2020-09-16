Retail sales rise for 4th straight month as growth slows

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans kept spending in August, but the pace of that growth is slowing as millions of unemployed people lost a $600 a week boost in their unemployment checks. The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that retail sales rose 0.6% last month, the fourth straight month of growth. In July, the number rose 0.9%. Retail sales have been recovering after they plunged in April and March as clothing stores and malls temporarily closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.