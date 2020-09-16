Receiver Darius Slayton finding end zone again for Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is picking up where he left off at the end of his rookie season. He’s making plays and scoring touchdowns. Slayton is the fantasy player most people don’t know about. The fifth-round pick from Auburn has 10 touchdown catches since the fifth game of last season. The number is tops among receivers since Oct. 6. Slayton led the Giants with 740 yards receiving in 2019. He jump-started his season Monday night, catching six passes from Daniel Jones for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants’ loss to the Steelers.