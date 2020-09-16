Ogle County helps voters ahead of November election

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) -- Ogle County is making several changes to help ballots get counted in the November election.

The county will have a drop box for ballots located at the Ogle county Courthouse in Oregon. Ogle County voters can start putting them in that drop box on September 24.

If voters choose to go to a polling place on election day, they are required to wear a mask. Ogle County is also working on launching a website where voters can check the status of their ballot.

It also recommends that voters also sign up for USPS informed delivery to track a ballot after it is mailed.