Officials: 1,941 new Illinois virus cases, 35 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The coronavirus has claimed another 35 lives in Illinois and the state reports 1,941 new confirmed cases of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports Wednesday that there are more than 266,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 8,367 deaths. Illinois’ preliminary seven-day average of positive tests is 3.7%. Hospitals were treating more than 1,560 COVID-19 patients. Figures released this week by Chicago Public Schools show that eight of the system’s workers have died from the virus, while more than 250 others have tested positive.