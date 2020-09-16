‘Not Plan A’: Charities are stepping up to pay for elections

DENVER (AP) — Philanthropy is stepping in to fund U.S. elections during the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after Congress has failed to approve additional funding to help election officials adjust to an expected avalanche of mail ballots and need to sanitize polling places. The biggest donation comes from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who gave $300 million to two nonprofits to distribute to election offices in need. Even before that donation, one of the charities had been issuing millions of dollars in grants to help strapped election officials.