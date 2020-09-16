Minnesota man faces terror charge for allegedly joining IS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who is accused of joining the Islamic State group in Syria has been returned to the United States to face terrorism charges. Abdelhamid Al-Madioum made his first court appearance in U.S. District Court in Minnesota on Wednesday. He appeared via video from a cell. Authorities say Al-Madioum was vacationing with his family in Morocco in 2015 when he secretly booked a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, then went to Syria. He’s charged with providing support to a foreign terrorist organization. Al-Madioum spoke with CBS news from a prison in northern Syria last year and said he was recruited to IS by a Twitter contact.