ROCKFORD (WREX) — A five-year-old girl celebrates her birthday in style Wednesday.

Dozens of motorcycles and officers from the Rockford Police Department, Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office set up a parade to celebrate Iris' 5th birthday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation also set up Iris with a playset so she could play more with her siblings.

Iris has been battling a gastrointestinal disease since she was born.