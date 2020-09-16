Health official on leave amid political interference furor

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump health appointee is taking a leave of absence after allegations of political interference in the federal coronavirus response, followed by a personal video that warned of election violence and all but equated science with resistance. Michael Caputo is a political operative who had been serving as the top spokesman at the Department of Health and Human Services. Officials say he’s decided to take a 60-day leave of absence “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.” The White House has no immediate comment.