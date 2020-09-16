Man who shot federal officer is mentally ill, ex-wife says

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman says her ex-husband who’s accused of opening fire on a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Phoenix has a long history of mental illness but had never been violent. Donna Gonzales told The Associated Press on Wednesday that James Lee Carr “is sick” and helped turn him in. A criminal complaint says the 68-year-old opened fire Tuesday because he said he felt the federal officer “was harassing him.” The complaint says The officer was inspecting a UPS truck heading into the courthouse when someone in a car yelled, “Hey,” and then opened fire. The officer is expected to recover.