German think tank closes Hong Kong office over new law

BERLIN (AP) — A German think tank says it is closing its Hong Kong office following China’s imposition of a sweeping new national security law on the territory. The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, which is linked to Germany’s opposition Free Democratic Party, said Wednesday it could no longer ensure the safety of its employees as a result of the new law. It said it is freezing its activities in the former British colony, giving up its office and parting company with its four remaining staff there. It added that one employee already had left because of concerns over his personal safety.