FHN provides counseling for Freeport students

FREEPORT (WREX) — During an unprecedented school year, Freeport Health Network is now providing counseling services for students in the Freeport School District.

FHN said it's working with families to keep students mentally well, as well as physically well while they endure a stressful time.

"During moments like this, it is important that we double down and provide our families what they need," Gabriel Gonzalez, FHN Assistant VP for Behavioral Health, said.

If you have a student in the Freeport School District and would like to use counseling services from FHN, call the FHN Family Counseling Center at 815-599-7300.