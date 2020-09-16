EU chief says UK cannot change EU-UK withdrawal agreement

BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the European Union’s executive arm says the United Kingdom cannot unilaterally change the bilateral Brexit agreement without destroying global trust in the country. Insisting that chances for a future trade deal were slipping away by the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers that plans by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to renege on parts of the U.K.-EU withdrawal agreement dimmed those hopes even further. Johnson has called his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britain’s divorce deal with the EU signed in December an insurance policy against any unreasonable behavior by the bloc towards its former member.