Dallas-area officer who shot at dog but killed woman charged

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a Texas police officer who shot and killed a woman last year while firing at a dog has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said a grand jury indicted Ravinder Singh on Wednesday in the August 2019 death of 30-year-old Margarita Brooks. At the time of the shooting, Singh was a rookie officer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. He was placed on administrative leave after the shooting and resigned three months later. Criminally negligent homicide is a felony punishable by up to two years in jail.